Markdale neighbourhood scene of early morning police investigation

One person was taken into custody in Markdale on Tuesday morning after officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Main Street West.

According to provincial police, officers received the call shortly after 3 a.m. and responded to the residential area.

Multiple officers, including the emergency response team and OPP K9 unit, investigated the situation.

Main Street West was closed for the investigation in the area of Centre Street and Wellington Avenue. It has since reopened.

There is no word on any charges.