A special group of grandmothers in Orillia helped fellow grandmothers a world away, one book at a time.



On Saturday at St. Paul`s Church, the Mariposa Grandmothers hosted a book exchange while collecting donations in support of orphaned children in Africa.



"The parents of their grandchildren have died of aids, so there's nobody to look after these grandchildren,” said Heather Gauldie with the Mariposa Grandmothers.



“Some grandmothers are looking after more than one or two (kids). And as grandmothers ourselves, I think we're really happy that we don't have grandchildren all the time because it’s a hard job."



The group has raised more than one hundred thousand dollars for the cause over the past twelve years.



Their next fundraiser, Bags and Bling, is planned for Saturday, May 11, where the group will collect and donate purses, scarves, and jewelry.