

CTV Barrie





The Mariposa Folk Festival gets underway on Friday in Orillia.

This is the 59th year for the event, marking it one of the longest-running folk festivals in North America.

The Orillia-based festival has gained nationwide attention for its long list of headliners, including Gordon Lightfoot, The Barenaked Ladies, Steve Earle, and Joan Baez.

Mariposa returns to Orillia for the 20th year after brief stops in the Toronto area.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Mariposa Folk Festival once again this year," said Lisa Thomson-Roop, manager at the Downtown Orillia Management Board. "The downtown stage and experience are fast becoming a must do on many festival-goers list. We are proud to be part of this incredible Orillia festival weekend."

This year's headliners include Tom Cochrane, Carole Pope, Half Moon Rising and Steve Polz.

There will be a free shuttle bus to and from Tudhope Park and downtown Orillia on Friday starting at noon until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Mariposa Folk Foundation office on Peter Street South, children 12 and under are free.

The Mariposa Folk Festival runs from July 5 to the 7th.