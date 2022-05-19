Marinas prep for busy long weekend despite record gas prices
Marinas are preparing for what's expected to be the busiest weekend of the year, with many boaters planning to head out on the water despite the record-high gas prices.
"It's the beginning of boating season," said Gordon Bay Marine service manager Sam Larkman. "Boats are coming out of our storage facility. We are working on them inside, outside, getting them water-ready, doing a water test and then all cleaned up and off to their customers."
At Gordon Bay Marine in Muskoka, it's full steam ahead.
"The guys are working long, working hard and getting everything they can done," said Larkman.
With more than 1,000 boats in storage, crews have been working non-stop, getting upwards of 300 boats ready for the weekend.
The busiest weekend of the year is expected to be even busier, with COVID-19 creating a boom in the industry.
"We took in a lot more service customers and a lot more new boats that we have to get out for the first time," said Gordon Bay Marine marketing coordinator Stephanie Priem.
Many are still looking to get their hands on a vessel as demand surpasses supply.
"The boost has been modified slightly because the manufacturers haven't been able to keep up," said Gordon Bay Marine sales manager Mike Thomas. "We are expecting things to carry into 2023 and possibly 2024."
Over in Midland at Wye Heritage Marina, boater Mark Coles said there is no better time of the year.
"It's what you live for," Coles said. "There is nothing like Georgian Bay as far as cruising."
The marina is also in full swing, currently launching 25 to 30 boats a day.
"The past two years, we have been locked down during launch season," president of Maple Leaf Marinas, Dave Rozycki, said. "We didn't even get to start putting boats in the water until late May in the last two years, so we are well ahead."
Rozycki said gas prices at the marina would be locked in to $1.95 as prices at the pumps continue to climb.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
Abortion accessibility in Canada: The Catholic hospital conflict
A leaked draft showing that the U.S Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling has sparked debate in Canada, including whether Catholic hospitals can impede your access to abortion.
Ed Fast says it became 'untenable' to do job as Conservative finance critic
Conservative MP Ed Fast said it was becoming 'untenable' to do his job as finance critic within the Conservative Party of Canada, which is why he asked to be relieved of his duties.
Monkeypox: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
Parents with allergic babies struggling amid formula shortage, Sask. mother says
Saskatchewan’s Nakaylia Tudway-Cains is one of many mothers in Canada feeling the strain of the ongoing baby formula shortage, and she says she's now paying $400 a month for special over-the-counter formula she needs for her allergic son.
Service Canada increases staffing at passport counters, but long waits persist
With lengthy delays for Canadians seeking to get a new or renewed passport, Service Canada says it’s upped staffing at passport service counters to expedite processing ahead of the summer travel season. Yet, travellers say they’re still facing long wait times.
Atlantic
-
N.B. coroner jury says use-of-force policy needs review after officer kills woman
An independent group should review the use-of-force policy that guides New Brunswick police to ensure it is concise and understood by all officers in the province, a coroner's jury recommended Thursday.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in new deaths in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Masks no longer required in Nova Scotia public schools next week
Starting next week, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Nova Scotia public schools.
Montreal
-
Montreal has 17 suspected monkeypox cases; officials say it's 'not highly contagious' or severe
Montreal Public Health said they're asking health workers to be alert for monkeypox cases but said the illness is also not extremely contagious and is the milder of two strains. There are 17 suspected cases in the Montreal area.
-
Legal community concerned about access to justice rights under Quebec's Bill 96
After protests in CEGEPs, health care and in the business world, the legal community is now expressing concerns about Bill 96.
-
Doctors on Quebec monkeypox frontline: 'I had never heard of this disease 24 hours ago'
Health-care professionals at the forefront of containing monkeypox’s possible arrival in Montreal say it’s too early to know just how far the virus has spread.
Ottawa
-
Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks
Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.
-
OC Transpo user says he was fired from two jobs because of cancelled and late buses
OC Transpo rider Max Well says he has lost two jobs after showing up to work late due to late or cancelled bus trips.
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Toronto
-
Here's one way travellers are avoiding the massive delays at Toronto Pearson Airport
Ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport have seen passengers waiting on tarmacs and in long lines, and some travelers are now deciding to reroute their plans.
-
Health officials discover nearly 1,000 cases of new COVID-19 subvariant in Ontario
Nearly 1,000 cases of a new Omicron COVID-19 subvariant dubbed 'BA.2.20' have been detected in Ontario, health officials say.
-
Ontario woman who hasn’t driven in 10 years said she received licence plate refund
An Ontario woman who hung up her vanity licence plate 10 years ago when she stopped driving said she was confused when she received a licence plate sticker refund cheque in the mail.
Kitchener
-
Nearly 70 people displaced by fire at Hanover, Ont. rooming house
Nearly 70 people are getting emergency community support after fire ripped through a building in downtown Hanover, Ont.
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Truck v. Bridge: Recent incidents causing concern
There has been a number local of incidents where trucks have hit bridges within the span of just over a week and it is causing concerns for driving instructors, community members and police.
London
-
Nearly 70 people displaced by fire at Hanover, Ont. rooming house
Nearly 70 people are getting emergency community support after fire ripped through a building in downtown Hanover, Ont.
-
‘Who are the offenders?’: Police board seeks data on hate crime perpetrators
Hate crimes aim to intimidate, terrorize, and sometimes kill Londoners— and they’re on the rise.
-
Home is where your nest is, even on a busy road
It’s a busy section of Fanshawe Park Road, between Highbury Avenue and Adelaide Street, at first glance cars going by might not even notice, but truck driver Nathan Watson did during his route.
Northern Ontario
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders sick with COVID-19
As Ontario's election date approaches, two of the province’s four main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Tenaris shows off results of $137M investment in Sault plant
Tenaris showcased its Sault Ste. Marie operation to local media Thursday as the company continues to upgrade the pipe-making facility.
-
A closer look at candidates running in Nickel Belt
Six candidates are running to be the next MPP for Nickel Belt, a large riding that spans Foleyet to French River.
Windsor
-
High gas prices driven up by pandemic leads to supply and demand issue
With a slight relief at the pumps expected ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, experts don’t anticipate gas price to continue dropping long-term.
-
Housing market in Windsor-Essex 'normalizing,' real estate insiders say
Damon Winney, broker of record at Jump Realty, says more listings are hitting the market which is helping to turn the table against what once was a heavy sellers’ market.
-
Windsor police seize more than 300g of various drugs during bust, two charged
Two people are facing multiple charges after police found more than 300g of various drugs including meth, cocaine, fentanyl and cash inside a vehicle Tuesday during an investigation.
Calgary
-
Victim of 'random attack' on CTrain recovering in hospital
A 25-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges in connection with a random stabbing that took place on a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
2 dogs injured by shotgun in Wheatland County, Alta.
Strathmore RCMP say they're looking for details about an incident where two dogs that had wandered away from their rural homestead were shot and injured.
Saskatoon
-
'People didn't matter': Tenant details relationship with failed Saskatoon real estate firm
A Saskatoon woman says she knew she wasn’t dealing with a typical real estate company the day Epic Alliance took over her property in 2019.
-
Saskatoon gun store has extra headaches with new regulations
A Saskatoon gun store owner says he doesn’t support the federal government’s new firearm regulations that add more steps to the process of buying a gun.
-
Saskatoon check-stop blitz sees 16 drivers nabbed for impaired driving
Sixteen drivers were taken off the road for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Saskatoon on Wednesday night, Saskatoon police say.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney has quit as UCP leader. What happens to the party and government now?
With Jason Kenney having stepped down as leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, who is now leader of the province?
-
'Immediate crisis': EPS chief rushing more officers into downtown Edmonton
After outlining a violent 24 hours in downtown Edmonton, the city's police chief promised Thursday to scramble more officers into the core faster than previously planned.
-
2 men killed in separate Chinatown attacks, man in custody: EPS
Two men are dead after separate attacks in Chinatown on Wednesday, police said a day later.
Vancouver
-
Kidnapping by gunpoint: 2 enter guilty pleas in case that led to victim's rescue by police
Half of the people alleged to have been involved in a kidnapping incident that began in Richmond and ended with the victim's rescue in Vancouver have admitted to their roles in the 2021 incident.
-
Vancouver cop charged over 2019 arrest that left man seriously injured
A police constable who allegedly injured a man during an arrest in East Vancouver nearly three years ago has been charged with assault.
-
Fewer COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week as 6th wave shows signs of receding
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined since last week, but remains elevated compared to where it was when the province first switched to weekly reporting of pandemic data.