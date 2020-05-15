MIDLAND -- Work crews at the Hindson Marina in Penetanguishene have been going non-stop since the province allowed marinas to begin preparing for the boating season last Monday.

But when Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that marinas could open to the public this weekend, there was added pressure to get boats ready.

Marinas typically begin preparing for the spring launch in mid-April, to be ready for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Boaters who have service agreements and have made arrangements to get their boats launched will be the first to hit the water.

Boaters who do their own work won't have access until marinas officially open Saturday.

A few municipal boat ramps will also open, but most will remain closed for now.

The docks are ready at Wye Heritage Marina in Midland.

Wye Heritage Marina General Manager Steve Goddard says more than 20 boats were launched today.

"We are focusing on those customers that have requested that work to be done. And at this point, we are trying to get it all done in a day."

While boaters will have access to their boats and marina properties, everybody will still have to observe physical distancing rules.

The gates at Wye Heritage Marina open on Saturday morning.