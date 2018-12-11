

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's government says Marie and Joseph were the most popular baby names in the province over the past century.

The province is marking 100 years of recording baby names.

It says Marie was the most popular name starting in the 1920s, and going on for four decades -- closely followed by Mary.

Joseph was most popular name for boys for 30 years.

The government says the most popular boys' name in 2017 was Noah, replacing Benjamin.

The most popular girls' name was once again Olivia.