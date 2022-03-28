March going out like a lion with storm bringing up to 10cm of snowfall

Parts of Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce are expected to be hit with heavy snowfall and snow squalls on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, the storm will rip through the regions in the afternoon with snow accumulations of five to 10 centimetres by the evening.

Winds in the regions could top 60 km/h, which the weather agency says may contribute to poor visibility on the roads.

Huronia West OPP temporarily closed a section of Highway 26 from County Road 7 to County Road 10 Monday afternoon due to whiteout conditions.

Environment Canada says the weather patterns can change rapidly from clear skies to heavy snow.

It warns drivers road conditions could be hazardous, asking drivers to turn their lights on and maintain a safe following distance.

The snow squalls are expected to weaken throughout the day.