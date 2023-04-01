Maple syrup weekend helps to support those living with developmental disabilities

A non-profit that aims to support adults and seniors with developmental disabilities is doing so through the sale of maple syrup.

Camphill Communities Ontario is partnering with Drysdale's Tree Farm to sell maple syrup this weekend, with proceeds going directly towards its cause.

"It can be challenging finding and securing jobs for adults with developmental disabilities," said Catharine Killam, Community Participation & Innovation Manager with Camphill Communities Ontario. "Historically, it's a real struggle."

The organization has been selling maple syrup through its Maple Syrup social enterprise for over 30 years. Over the last few years, it's been teaming up with Drysdale's Tree Farm to host a Maple Syrup weekend to raise funds while giving patrons a fun day out.

"Their facility isn't set up to handle crowds of people like we might get here," said Doug Drysdale of Drysdale's Tree Farm. "The more we can do to help the community, that's all good."

Drysdale's Tree Farm said it's also planning a big event for Easter weekend and is inviting everyone to check out what it has in store.