Maple syrup producers in Simcoe County prepare for tapping season

Maple syrup producers in Simcoe County are getting prepared as they get closer to tapping season.

On Saturday, two local farms hold their first official tapping of the year – Maple Grove Syrup & Sleigh Rides in Severn and Windlee Farms in Tiny.

The events start the three-week countdown to the maple syrup-producing season. Peter Lorriman, who owns Windlee Farms with his wife Anne, said he’s hoping Mother Nature continues working in their favour.

"I would like to see a bit more snow, maybe another two feet because that will insulate the trees come spring and if we do get a warm day in the spring the trees will still stay cold," Lorriman said.

After a warm December, Lorriman said he was happy to see temperatures drop.

"I’m glad we got some colder weather. With the warm weather in December, we were getting worried, but now with the cold weather, the trees are good and dormant," Lorriman said. "If it warms up in February, we will have a good season."

A good season would see 1.8 – two litres per tap from about 600 maple trees on the farm. That would total about 1,200L by the season’s end.

Like many businesses in the area, COVID-19 has put a bit of a damper on things, but Lorriman is hopeful this year will be different.

"We love meeting the customers ... over the last two years we haven't been able to talk to our customers," Lorriman said. "We usually have an open house in the first weekend of April so that is when people come out. We haven’t had that for the last two years."

Lorriman said he hopes to start tapping on Family Day. Both events begin at 1 p.m. this Saturday with local dignitaries in attendance.

Further information can be found on the Windlee Farms website.