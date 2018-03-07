

If you’re hoping for warm weather during March Break, you might be out of luck.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says temperatures will mostly be on the positive side during the day next week. At night they will dip back below the freezing mark.

“We see temperatures that will typically be kind of maple syrup kind of days. We might get up to plus three, plus four in the afternoon, and minus 3, minus four, minus five at night,” Phillips told CTV News.

The February thaw melted most of the snow around the region. Phillips doesn’t expect it to come back.

Last year at this time, the region was under a thick blanket of snow. Some areas were buried under 12 centimetres.

Unfortunately, Phillips says people will need to be patient with spring. It may end up feel like two different seasons at times.

“You might have a couple of days that feel like winter and then you’re into the kind of warm up. Then all of a sudden you think its full steam ahead, and then you go back into something cool again. There could be winter in your backyards and summer in your frontyards.”

The good news is that Phillips believes this summer will be warmer than last year.