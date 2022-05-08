Many celebrate Mother's Day in person after two years

Many families across Simcoe Muskoka reunited with their loved ones to celebrate Mother's Day after being apart for two straight years.

As COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario are eliminated in most settings, families felt more comfortable celebrating with their mothers after years of pandemic restrictions.

"They are here, and I'm so grateful for my family. I'm going to cry," said Natalie Tiahnbok.

"It's heartwarming to be with all the mothers and celebrate everything they do for us," said Natalie's granddaughter, Lauren Tiahnybok.

Sons and daughters flocked to senior homes across the region to enjoy the occasion together in person.

Mary White, who is nearing her 100th birthday, was showered with gifts from her two daughters as they celebrated Mother's Day in Barrie.

"It's nice coming to celebrate it with her, especially that she's 99 years old. It's a big milestone just to be in her 90s," said Sandra LaLonde, one of White's daughters.

The resurgence of Mother's Day has given a needed financial boost to many businesses, including florists.

According to Wild Lotus Floral Design in Barrie, traffic at the store has doubled from last year.

"We've had a hard time keeping up," said Julie Claire, owner of Wild Lotus.

"We're double as busy this year then we were last year now that we have our doors open. Last year we were in lockdown, so this year is crazy."

Although for some children, Mother's Day comes as a sad reminder.

For Daria Coulombe, each day the war rages in Ukraine comes with added anxiety for her mother and father, who remain in the country.

Coulombe told CTV News that she spent parts of Sunday speaking with her mother virtually to celebrate Mother's Day but wasn't able to send flowers or any gift.

"My biggest dream is to once again have a cup of coffee with my mom," said Coulombe.

The Huntsville resident hopes that the war can end in peace and she can reunite with her mother safely in the near future.

"To feel her hand, her skin, to be around to hug her for real," said Coulombe.