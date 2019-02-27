

The Canadian Press





BROCK TOWNSHIP-- Police are investigating after a manure spreader worth $40,000 was stolen from a farm in southern Ontario.

Durham regional police say the incident happened sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb. 22 at a farm in Brock Township.

Police say the machine would normally be towed by a large tractor, so it's likely the suspect would have been doing so.

The stolen equipment is described as a mid-1980s New Holland Model 795 spreader with yellow wheels.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

