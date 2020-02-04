BARRIE -- Almost three years have passed since the body of Shawn Kelly Jr. was found in his Innisfil home on April 10, 2017.

Toxicology reports confirmed the 23-year-old died of an overdose from a mix of fentanyl and heroin.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Tahir Ali, the Innisfil cab driver, charged in Kelly's death, appeared in court for day-one of his trial.

Ali is facing multiple drug trafficking charges as well as manslaughter.

Judge Boswell listened as lawyers spoke with retired and current officers about crime scene photos and their recollections of how the investigation unfolded the day Kelly's body was found unresponsive by his mother and sister.

Defence lawyers say a crucial witness in the trial is expected to be in court on Thursday.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Nine-thousand Canadians have died from opioid overdoses between 2016 and 2018.

Kelly had struggled with drug addiction, but his mother claims her son had gotten clean and that she had no idea he had relapsed.

He left behind two young children.