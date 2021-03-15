WASAGA BEACH, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating an altercation that left a man with multiple stab wounds and a Wasaga Beach community in shock.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to a Collingwood hospital on Saturday night and treated for his injures.

Police searched the area on Academy Avenue for the person they believe responsible and later issued a wanted poster for 20-year-old Brayden Bullock.

They say he is well known to the police.

The accused is five feet eight inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Neighbours confirmed to CTV News on Monday that Bullock lives at or frequents the house next door to the crime scene, adding police have visited the home multiple times over the past year.

The accused was last seen in the area of Morgan Road and 45th Street in Wasaga Beach.

According to those in the area, Bullock has contacts in Stayner and Barrie.

Police say Bullock should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 911 immediately.