

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A Winnipeg-based cannabis company has cleaned house after some senior managers were linked to unauthorized weed that was shipped to some stores.

An investigation commissioned by Bonify found that some managers bullied staff who spoke up when they thought that cannabis regulations were not being followed.

RavenQuest Technologies C-E-O George Robinson, who now has operational control of Bonify, conducted the investigation.

He says three senior Bonify executives have been dismissed and a board member has been suspended, but the pot producer will keep its Health Canada licences.

Health Canada issued a recall earlier this month for two strains of Bonify cannabis that were being sold at three stores in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba regulators then seized all Bonify cannabis that was shipped to licensed retail stores.

An investigation found Bonify had 200 kilograms of cannabis that was not authorized for sale.

Robinson says the company likely promised to provide more pot than it could produce.

Health Canada says the department is still determining whether the law was broken.