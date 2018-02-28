Featured
Man yelling 'pot for sale' outside pizza shop arrested for impaired driving: police
A South Simcoe Police detachment can be seen in Cookstown, Ont. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (Mike Arsalides/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 12:13PM EST
Police say a man yelling “pot for sale” outside of an Innisfil pizza shop was later arrested for impaired driving.
South Simcoe Police says it received several complaints about a man staggering and causing a disturbance on Tuesday night.
When officers arrived, they say the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the keys in the ignition. According to police, the man had a hard time standing and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.
The 20-year-old Thamesville man was arrested and charged with impaired driving. The vehicle was impounded and the man’s licence suspended.
The accused will appear in court next month.