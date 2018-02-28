

CTV Barrie





Police say a man yelling “pot for sale” outside of an Innisfil pizza shop was later arrested for impaired driving.

South Simcoe Police says it received several complaints about a man staggering and causing a disturbance on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they say the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the keys in the ignition. According to police, the man had a hard time standing and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

The 20-year-old Thamesville man was arrested and charged with impaired driving. The vehicle was impounded and the man’s licence suspended.

The accused will appear in court next month.