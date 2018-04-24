

A Barrie man who stole a police car and sped off at almost 200 km/h is now headed to a federal prison.

Kevin Lamoureux told the court on Tuesday that he “made some really bad choices.” He was then sentenced to two years in prison.

Three people who were loading television into a vehicle at a Mapleview Drive Canadian Tire in late February.

While Barrie police chased down the suspects, the 38 year old jumped into a cruiser and sped off. He was later arrested after the vehicle was found in Innisfil.

The court heard that Lamoureux has a criminal record with 22 property convictions and eight previous driving offenses.

He's likely to lose his license for life.