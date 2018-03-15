

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man charged with setting fire to a house rented to college students has been found not guilty.

Justin Meyer was freed from the prisoner’s box in a Barrie courtroom on Thursday. During his ruling, Justice Phillip Sutherland ruled that the investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was in fact flawed.

A key pieceof evidence in the investigation – the remains of a five gallon gas can – was actually a beer cooler. The melted red plastic was found at the Hickling Trail home in September of 2015.

Sutherland said investigators “failed to turn over and inspect the backside of the plastic remnants.” Three weeks before the trial, the investigator was shown the bottom of the red plastic, which contained a serial number for the cooler.

“Subsequently, an accidental fire caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette or and electrical source cannot be eliminated," Sutherland said on Thursday.

“The party was out of control. The evidence indicated that there was smoking of cigarettes and weed and smoking in the house.”

Five students escaped from the house when it went up in flames on Sept. 26, 2015. The court heard that there was a massive party with up to 100 people the night before.

Meyer was “beat up” and kicked out of the party. A witnessed testified that Meyer threatened to burn the house down.

Justice Sutherland also threw out the testimony of a witness who changed his story three times.

Meyer had spent 15 months in custody.