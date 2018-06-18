Featured
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Barrie
Keith James is wanted by police for allegedly breaching his parole. (OPP/ Handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 4:53PM EDT
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Barrie.
Keith James was found in downtown Barrie on Monday. A warrant was issued for his arrest more than four days ago.
James was wanted by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad for allegedly breaching parole. He’s currently serving a two –year sentence for robbery and theft.
Investigators are thanking the public for their help in locating James.