

CTV Barrie





A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Barrie.

Keith James was found in downtown Barrie on Monday. A warrant was issued for his arrest more than four days ago.

James was wanted by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad for allegedly breaching parole. He’s currently serving a two –year sentence for robbery and theft.

Investigators are thanking the public for their help in locating James.