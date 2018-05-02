Featured
Man wanted in connection with stabbing surrenders to police
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 12:52PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 2, 2018 4:13PM EDT
A man wanted for a stabbing in Georgina has turned himself in.
Emergency crews found a man suffering from a stab wound after being called to a home on Dalton Road on Monday. The 23-year-old man’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.
A province-wide arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for a 24-year-old man. The suspect surrendered to York Regional Police on Wednesday.
The Georgina man has been charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous and breach of probation.
A 20-year-old Georgina woman has also been charged with aggravated assault and obstructing police.
Both of the accused will appear in court at a future date.