A man wanted for a stabbing in Georgina has turned himself in.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from a stab wound after being called to a home on Dalton Road on Monday. The 23-year-old man’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.

A province-wide arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for a 24-year-old man. The suspect surrendered to York Regional Police on Wednesday.

The Georgina man has been charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous and breach of probation.

A 20-year-old Georgina woman has also been charged with aggravated assault and obstructing police.

Both of the accused will appear in court at a future date.