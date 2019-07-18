Featured
Man wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies arrested
Police surround the Scotiabank in Orillia on Thurs., July 11, 2019 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 12:28PM EDT
Barrie police have arrested a man wanted in connection with several bank robberies last week.
Police say Avery Nickerson, 35, was arrested on Wednesday in Barrie.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to two bank robberies in Orillia last Thursday, July 11.
Police also suspect Nickerson of a Parry Sound bank robbery that happened on Wednesday, July 10.
The Parry Sound man faces multiple charges.