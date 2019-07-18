

CTV Barrie





Barrie police have arrested a man wanted in connection with several bank robberies last week.

Police say Avery Nickerson, 35, was arrested on Wednesday in Barrie.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to two bank robberies in Orillia last Thursday, July 11.

Police also suspect Nickerson of a Parry Sound bank robbery that happened on Wednesday, July 10.

The Parry Sound man faces multiple charges.