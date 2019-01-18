

Police are looking to identify a man wanted for allegedly withdrawing money from two banks in Barrie with fake identification.

Barrie officers say the unknown man entered two Royal Bank of Canada locations back in October and gained access to someone else’s bank accounts with the fake ID.

Surveillance video captured images of the accused man.

He is described as being between 50 to 60 years old, approximately 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing glasses, dark pants, a black suit jacket, and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.