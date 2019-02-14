

CTV Barrie





The Nottawasaga OPP is looking for the public to help identify a man accused of an indecent act in Angus.

Police say the man approached a woman on Dec. 19 at 10:45 a.m. and asked for help while exposing himself to her.

The woman walked away and reported the incident to police.

Officers were unable to locate the man who was last seen on King Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 30s or 40s, 6-feet tall with a thin build.

He has a brown goatee and was wearing a black beanie-style toque, a black jacket and black and white converse-style running shoes.

Police believe his vehicle is a black Honda SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.