Police are looking for a man who held up a Barrie convenience store at gunpoint.

Barrie police says a man armed with a handgun entered the Circle K convenience store on Leacock Drive at 3:18 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk. A quantity of cash was handed over and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a 35 to 40-year-old white man, about 5’9”, with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, a green shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.