Man under lifetime driving ban accused of impaired driving in Wasaga Beach

    A 52-year-old man from Wasaga Beach who is banned from driving was arrested Monday after police stopped him for being behind the wheel with expired plates.

    Police say officers pulled the vehicle over on Mosley Street and, after speaking with the driver, initiated an impaired driving investigation.

    Provincial police say further checks revealed that the man was under a lifetime driving prohibition that had been in effect since 2002 and was under a Highway Traffic Act suspension for unpaid fines stemming from 2022.

    The accused faces charges of impaired driving, operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, driving while under suspension, failing to surrender a permit for the motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit, and failing to surrender an insurance card.

    He is scheduled to appear in Collingwood court at a later date to answer to the charges.

