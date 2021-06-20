Advertisement
Man transported to hospital following Barrie collision
Published Sunday, June 20, 2021 2:27PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 21, 2021 11:19AM EDT
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a motorcycle.
According to police, officers responded to calls of a single-vehicle collision around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Blake Street. Police say the 38-year-old male was driving a motorcycle and struck a tree.
He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Blake Street was closed between Vancouver Street and Nelson Street following the collision.
The traffic unit is now investigating the incident.
RELATED IMAGES