A driver has been issued several tickets after police say he was seen driving a vehicle with a validation sticker that expired in the mid-90s.

A citizen contacted South Simcoe Police after spotting a vehicle with a licence plate sticker that expired in 1996. It was seen parked at the Bradford GO train station on Tuesday.

Officers went to investigate and witnessed a man getting in the vehicle and driving away.

The vehicle was stopped a short time later. Police say the vehicle was registered to a deceased relative of the driver.

Several tickets were issued by police and the vehicle was towed.

Investigators are reminding drivers to have a validated licence sticker and to update vehicle ownership with Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.