Featured
Man ticketed for driving vehicle with expired 1996 licence plate sticker
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 11:57AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 8, 2018 12:06PM EST
A driver has been issued several tickets after police say he was seen driving a vehicle with a validation sticker that expired in the mid-90s.
A citizen contacted South Simcoe Police after spotting a vehicle with a licence plate sticker that expired in 1996. It was seen parked at the Bradford GO train station on Tuesday.
Officers went to investigate and witnessed a man getting in the vehicle and driving away.
The vehicle was stopped a short time later. Police say the vehicle was registered to a deceased relative of the driver.
Several tickets were issued by police and the vehicle was towed.
Investigators are reminding drivers to have a validated licence sticker and to update vehicle ownership with Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.