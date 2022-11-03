Man, teen charged after shooting, armed kidnapping led police to Barrie address
Police charged a man and a teenager following an armed kidnapping and shooting in Vaughan that led officers to an address in Barrie.
According to York Regional Police investigators, officers responded to a call about a suspect with a gun forcing a woman into an SUV in the area of Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street in Vaughan late Tuesday night.
Police say the woman had been standing outside a restaurant when an armed suspect grabbed her.
"When a passerby attempted to intervene, the suspect fired a shot towards him and fled the scene in the SUV driven by another suspect," the police release states.
The investigation led officers to a Barrie neighbourhood in the Janine Street and Cundles Road East area.
Officers placed a public school in the vicinity of the investigation in a brief hold and secure on Wednesday.
Police say they located the victim at the Barrie residence, where the suspects were holding her.
She was treated at a local hospital for injuries and later released.
Police say they took the two suspects in custody.
A 36-year-old Toronto man faces several charges, including attempted murder, sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping, and forcible confinement, among others.
A 17-year-old Brampton boy faces kidnapping, party to sexual assault, forcible confinement, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.
Police have not said whether the victim and suspects knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or via email.
