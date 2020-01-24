Man targetting Caledon summer camp facility arrested, police say
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 11:41AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 24, 2020 12:07PM EST
BARRIE -- Provincial police have made an arrest in connection to two break and enters in Caledon.
Police say the two incidents happened at a summer camp facility in the area of Highway 9 and Mount Wolfe Road.
According to police, last April, the suspect stole various tools from the area; this month, "multiple cabins were compromised and entered."
As a result, police say 37-year-old Salvatore Giuliano of Adjala-Tosorontio has been arrested and charged with break and enter a place as well as two counts of commit indictable offence.
He is expected to answer to the charges on February 27 at an Orangeville Court.