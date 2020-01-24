BARRIE -- Provincial police have made an arrest in connection to two break and enters in Caledon.

Police say the two incidents happened at a summer camp facility in the area of Highway 9 and Mount Wolfe Road.

According to police, last April, the suspect stole various tools from the area; this month, "multiple cabins were compromised and entered."

As a result, police say 37-year-old Salvatore Giuliano of Adjala-Tosorontio has been arrested and charged with break and enter a place as well as two counts of commit indictable offence.

He is expected to answer to the charges on February 27 at an Orangeville Court.