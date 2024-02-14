BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man suffers severe burns after small explosion in ice fishing hut

    Ice on Lake Couchiching - file image. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Ice on Lake Couchiching - file image. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    One person was rushed to the hospital with severe burns after a fire on Lake Couchiching in Orillia.

    According to provincial police, the angler was heating a can of food in a fishing hut on Wednesday morning when it exploded.

    The man suffered burns to his face and, according to a fire official, was unconscious at the scene.

    He was taken to the hospital and will be airlifted to a trauma centre for further treatment.

    The man's identity was not released.

