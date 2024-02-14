Man suffers severe burns after small explosion in ice fishing hut

One person was rushed to the hospital with severe burns after a fire on Lake Couchiching in Orillia.

According to provincial police, the angler was heating a can of food in a fishing hut on Wednesday morning when it exploded.

The man suffered burns to his face and, according to a fire official, was unconscious at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital and will be airlifted to a trauma centre for further treatment.

The man's identity was not released.