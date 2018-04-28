

CTV Barrie





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash south of Dunedin.

Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell says passersby called 911 around 8 o’clock this morning after they spotted the man pinned under his off-roading vehicle.

It appears he veered off the roadway and ended up in a wooded area in the Lavender Hill Road area.

It's unclear how long he had been pinned under the ATV before he was discovered.

Firefighters managed to extricate the driver, and paramedics immediately worked to stabilize him at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The OPP is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.