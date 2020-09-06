Advertisement
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy 400 rollover
Published Sunday, September 6, 2020 12:52PM EDT
The aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover on the ramp from southbound Hwy 400 to Hwy 9 in King Twp, Ont. on Sunday September 6, 2020 (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is fighting for his life after flipping his car on a Hwy 400 ramp.
OPP aren't sure why, but say the vehicle rolled around 6:40 a.m. Sunday on the ramp from the southbound 400 to Hwy 9.
The driver was the only person inside.
Police are looking for witnesses to help them understand what happened.
