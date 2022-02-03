Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in Wasaga Beach
One man has suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault incident in Wasaga Beach Tuesday.
Provincial police said they first started getting phone calls Wednesday around 10 p.m. Officers say they were called to a residence on River Road East where they found an injured man.
He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma center, where he remains in critical but stable condition as of Thursday evening.
Police say two males were seen fleeing the residence by foot, headed towards Main Street.
One suspect is described as:
- 6'3" to 6'6"
- Wearing dark winter coat with fur-lined hood
- Wearing toque with gloves
- Wearing medical mask
- Speaks with an accent
The second suspect is described as:
- 5'10"
- Wearing dark winter coat with fur-lined hood
- Wearing black pants
- Wearing balaclava
- Wearing black medical mask
- Wearing camouflage neck warmer and gloves
At this point, police say there is no risk to public safety as it is believed to be a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Cime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
