Man suffers life-altering injuries following crash in Georgian Bay Township
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 9:45PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 19, 2021 10:06PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- One man has been transported to hospital with life-altering injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Georgian Bay Township Thursday evening.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), it happened around 7 p.m. on Muskoka Road 34 between Art's Lane and Trillium Line. The driver of a motorcycle left the road surface, striking a rock face.
The 43-year-old driver from Midland was transported by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-altering injuries.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics and Georgian Bay Fire attended the scene.
The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision investigators are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.
