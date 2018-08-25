A man remains in hospital fighting for life after a serious crash in Mulmur Township.

His mangled vehicle was barely recognizable after it got torn in half from impact.

Ontario Provincial Police Constable Paul Nancekivell says the Toyota Corolla and a transport truck collided just after 10 a.m. on Saturday at Prince of Wales Road and County Road 17, north-east of Shelburne.

The driver of the Corolla was the sole occupant of the car.

Two people in the truck were not injured.

ORNGE air ambulance was called in to transport the man to St. Mike’s trauma centre in Toronto.

“It looks like speed may have been a factor,” Constable Nancekivell says.

The OPP’s technical traffic collision investigators attended the scene of the crash to do skid tests, “they’ll be able to piece within the next 30 days what exactly happened, what were the speeds of the vehicles, what was the point of impact, and what was the final resting place of the vehicles,” says Nancekivell.

Roads in the area were closed for about five hours for the police investigation. They reopened just after 2 p.m.