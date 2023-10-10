Man stumbles into Barrie, Ont. bar with stab wounds

A man with stab wounds entered Malones Pint House on Bradford Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Barrie police arrived to find a 40-year-old man of no fixed address had sustained a serious laceration to his head and shoulder.

The man was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It has not been confirmed what type of weapon was involved, but it could have been an edged weapon of some sort, said Barrie police spokesman Peter Leon.

Throughout the evening, police attempted to locate where the man had been injured but were unable to do so, and there is no information available as to who hurt him.

A canvass of the area was also conducted, and some surveillance video has been located which only shows the victim but no assailant(s).

The investigation remains ongoing, and it appears to be isolated in nature.