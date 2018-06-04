Featured
Man steals Lego set from Toys 'R' Us then tries to return it: police
A Toys "R" Us store is seen Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in Montreal. Toys "R" Us has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and says it intends to follow suit in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 5:50PM EDT
Police say a man stole a Lego set from a Barrie Toys “R” Us and then immediately tried to return it.
Barrie police say the man was seen on surveillance video grabbing a large DC Comics Lego set from a shelf at the Bayfield Street store. He’s then allegedly seen leaving the store through a side door.
Police say the man re-entered the store with a woman a few minutes later, and attempted to return the Lego set. The pair was denied the full refund.
Minutes later, the pair was seen purchasing a second DC Comics Lego set.
The first suspect is described as a white man, with a slim build. He was seen wearing a dark baseball hat, a long-sleeve dress shirt, a blue Puma soccer jersey and jeans.
The second suspect is described as a white woman, with short blond hair. She was seen wearing an orange shirt, dark shorts, black sandals and was carrying a pink purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.