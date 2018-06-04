

Police say a man stole a Lego set from a Barrie Toys “R” Us and then immediately tried to return it.

Barrie police say the man was seen on surveillance video grabbing a large DC Comics Lego set from a shelf at the Bayfield Street store. He’s then allegedly seen leaving the store through a side door.

Police say the man re-entered the store with a woman a few minutes later, and attempted to return the Lego set. The pair was denied the full refund.

Minutes later, the pair was seen purchasing a second DC Comics Lego set.

The first suspect is described as a white man, with a slim build. He was seen wearing a dark baseball hat, a long-sleeve dress shirt, a blue Puma soccer jersey and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, with short blond hair. She was seen wearing an orange shirt, dark shorts, black sandals and was carrying a pink purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.