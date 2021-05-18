Advertisement
Man steals gas to fuel a car with stolen plates, Barrie Police allege
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 4:22PM EDT
The suspect in a gas theft in Barrie, Ont. on Fri. May 7, 2021 (Barrie Police handout)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police are trying to identify a man they say helped himself to nearly $100 worth of gas without paying.
It happened May 7 at the Shell station along Cundles Road East near Highway 400.
Police say the plates attached to the white Mercedes the man was driving are listed as stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers.
