Police are investigating after a man allegedly broke into a home in Bracebridge over the weekend.

Police allege the man made numerous attempts to enter the house before gaining entry only to be confronted by the homeowner once inside.

According to police, the man was removed from the premise after stealing a single cigarette.

He fled, and police were called.

The 25-year-old Clearview Township man faces several charges including theft under $5,000 and break and enter.