PARRY SOUND, ONT. -- The Ontario Provincial Police is looking to the public for assistance in finding a man who assaulted a woman at Killbear Provincial Park earlier this month.

Members from the West Parry Sound Detachment Crime Unit say it happened on July 10th. The woman was approached around six in the morning near the washroom area of Harold Point Campground within the park.

The man is described as:

Having full armed tattoos.

Short dark hair.

Stud earrings.

Athletic build.

Mid-thirties.

Grey tank top with light coloured jean shorts.

If you have any information about this assault or know the person described, you are asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

Ontario Provincial Police can be reached at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online where you may be eligible for a reward of up to 2-thousand dollars.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP's website, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.