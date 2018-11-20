

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating after a man was shot in the eye with a pellet gun on Monday night in Barrie.

Officers say the man was walking on the sidewalk on his way home from work along Cundles Road West, east of Sunnidale Road just after 9:30 p.m. when a car approached him. Police say the vehicle slowed, turning on its four-way flashers and then stopped beside the man. He turned to see if the occupants needed assistance and was shot in the eye with what is believed to be a small calibre pellet-type gun. Police are on the hunt for the vehicle and the two men responsible.

“It had two occupants, a driver, and a passenger, and it was the passenger who is believed to have been involved with the discharge of this pellet-type pistol,” said Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon.

The car allegedly drove off eastbound on Cundles Road towards either Coulter or Bayfield streets. The victim called 9-1-1 and was taken to hospital suffering a potentially life-altering injury.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident. They are working to locate the light green-coloured, two-door compact car, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

“We’re checking the area to see if there is any surveillance video that might assist us,” Leon explained.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.