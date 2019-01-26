

CTV Barrie





A 27-year-old man is clinging to life after a serious snowmobile accident in Clearview Township Friday evening.



According to police, the man was operating a snowmobile on private property when he lost control and was ejected.



The OPP say he was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Provincial Police believe speed and the weather conditions at the time were factors in the crash.



Police want to remind riders and passengers to wear proper safety gear when riding on snowmobiles, and other motorized snow vehicles.