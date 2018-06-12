

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked with a knife in Gravenhurst.

The OPP says the 58-year-old victim was assaulted by the unknown suspect in a driveway on Peter Street, at around 1:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Police are still trying to get a better description of the suspect. The person they are looking for is believed to be 5’6” to 5’7” with some facial hair.

The suspect may have been wearing a blue or green hoodie at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.