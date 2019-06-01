

Krista Sharpe, CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a dirt bike crash that sent a man to hospital in Springwater Township.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday near the Town of Elmvale.

A joint search and rescue conducted by Simcoe County Paramedics, OPP and Springwater Fire came with challenges, but officials say it was a good thing the man was carrying his cell phone.

"The terrain is very difficult in and around here as was locating him," said Springwater Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French, "The details that we did have was in by a field in a trail, so we had to pinpoint his exact GPS location."

He was found close to the intersection of Old Second North and Flos Road Seven East in the Simcoe County Forest, not far from private property.

"[The] patient did strike a tree with a dirt bike," said French, "[he] did sustain some serious injuries, was extricated from the reforestation and transported to local hospital."

He was then airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.