Man seriously injured after falling off moving golf cart
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 6:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 26, 2019 6:54PM EDT
South Bruce OPP issued a reminder about the dangers of using a golf cart like a car on roadways.
It comes after one man who was riding as a passenger fell off the back of a golf cart last week on Victoria Road in Huron-Kinloss Township.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say golf carts are not considered low-speed vehicles and should not be on the road.
Officers add that in Canada, all vehicles and forms of transportation are reviewed under provincial and federal law for safety.