

Staff , CTV Barrie





South Bruce OPP issued a reminder about the dangers of using a golf cart like a car on roadways.

It comes after one man who was riding as a passenger fell off the back of a golf cart last week on Victoria Road in Huron-Kinloss Township.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say golf carts are not considered low-speed vehicles and should not be on the road.

Officers add that in Canada, all vehicles and forms of transportation are reviewed under provincial and federal law for safety.