A Quebec man was sentenced on Monday after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a Barrie woman, who then took her own life.



Shawn Roy’s family wept as Justice Robert Gattrell sentenced him to the maximum penalty of eighteen months behind bars for his role in the 2016 sexual assault of 20-year-old Kassidi Coyle while she slept at a mutual friend’s house.



During the sentencing, Justice Gattrell told the court:



“When the sexual assault occurred she was in a deep sleep. She was clearly incapable of consenting, and incapable of even knowing what was about to happen.”



Kassidi took her own life four months after the rape, but the court heard victim impact statements read from her cell phone, where she said Roy took her worth, her privacy, her intimacy and her confidence.



Roy was found guilty back in February. During the trial, he admitted he had climbed into bed while Coyle slept, removed her clothing, and that his genitals “may” have come in contact with hers.



Coyle’s mother Judi pushed for justice after her daughter died, deciding to go public with the case.



“Having the Judge say that, giving the max and everything was good enough,” she said on Monday. “Seeing him led away in handcuffs was double good enough.”



The judge said he was compelled to hand down the maximum penalty to send a message, punishing Roy for his actions but also explained “I also accept that Mr Roy was devastated. He could not have known the extent and impact on Kassidi when he committed the offence.”



During sentencing, he added “I find Mr Roy’s act was opportunistic but unplanned,” pointing out that “he did not persist or try to restrain her when she left the room.”



Kassidi’s mother wants this legal victory to become a precedent-setting case for sexual assault.



“This was nearly impossible to get a conviction because Kassidi had passed away. There was nobody, no victim, and so for us to get a conviction is really amazing,” she said.



In addition to the eighteen months in prison, Roy will also receive two years’ probation and have to undergo counselling for sexual deviance and alcohol abuse.