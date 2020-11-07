BARRIE, ONT. -- The death of a man whose body was found in Orillia Saturday is not believed to be suspicious, provincial police say.

The body was discovered Saturday morning at the edge of Lake Simcoe at the bottom of West Street, near Kitchener Park.

Police said Sunday they have identified the man but are not releasing his name as they notify his next of kin.

The cause of the man's death remains under investigation.