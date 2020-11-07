Advertisement
Man's death in Orillia not suspicious, police say
Published Saturday, November 7, 2020 12:49PM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 8, 2020 1:51PM EST
Police investigate after a body was found on the shore of Lake Simcoe near Kitchener Park in Orillia, Ont. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 (Chris Garry/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The death of a man whose body was found in Orillia Saturday is not believed to be suspicious, provincial police say.
The body was discovered Saturday morning at the edge of Lake Simcoe at the bottom of West Street, near Kitchener Park.
Police said Sunday they have identified the man but are not releasing his name as they notify his next of kin.
The cause of the man's death remains under investigation.
