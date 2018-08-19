

CTV Barrie





A Toronto man has died after he was pulled from the waters of Georgian Bay in Tiny Township.

First responders were called to Bluewater Beach just before 1 p.m. after a man was found without vital signs.

According to the OPP, a 35-year-old man visiting the area was found underwater by the friends he was swimming with.

“The male party was removed from the water and two good samaritans commenced CPR,” said Constable Dave Hobson.

He was taken to Georgian Bay General Hospital where he was pronouced dead.

OPP said they are investigating the man’s death as a possible drowning.

Police have not released the man's name.