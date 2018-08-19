Featured
Man’s body pulled from water at Bluewater Beach
A 35-year-old man from Toronto is dead after being pulled from the waters of Georgian Bay where he went swimming with friends on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:17PM EDT
A Toronto man has died after he was pulled from the waters of Georgian Bay in Tiny Township.
First responders were called to Bluewater Beach just before 1 p.m. after a man was found without vital signs.
According to the OPP, a 35-year-old man visiting the area was found underwater by the friends he was swimming with.
“The male party was removed from the water and two good samaritans commenced CPR,” said Constable Dave Hobson.
He was taken to Georgian Bay General Hospital where he was pronouced dead.
OPP said they are investigating the man’s death as a possible drowning.
Police have not released the man's name.