Man's attempt to steal running dump truck in Wasaga Beach construction site foiled
Provincial police arrested a man accused of trying to steal a running dump truck in Wasaga Beach.
Officers were called about a vehicle theft in progress at a construction site on River Road West early Thursday afternoon.
Police say they arrived to find the suspect had locked himself in the cab of the running dump truck, burning the tires trying to flee the scene.
They say the quick-thinking employees on site had already blocked in the truck that had a large trailer attached with a skid steer and excavator on board.
Police say the suspect finally gave up his getaway attempt and was arrested without further incident.
The 50-year-old Wasaga Beach man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with a probation order, resisting a peace officer, and operation while prohibited.
