One person has been taken to hospital late Monday afternoon after a serious three-vehicle collision on County Road 21 west of Thornton.

Police say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. between the 9th and 10th Line near Mar San Crescent.

Air ambulance was initially called and then cancelled.

One man had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are at the scene and say the road will remain closed for the investigation.